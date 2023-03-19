JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Practitioner and his son fatally shot on Saturday in what is said to be a hit
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Miner will continue to invest in improving the quality and integrity of the portfolio, chair says
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Charges in the case of hush-money to adult film star Stormy Daniels are widely expected, but no indictment has been announced
Double world champion team mate Max Verstappen races to second from 15th place
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
SA’s security forces including the police and defence force insist they are ready for the planned EFF protest on Monday.
The party has not declared where the demonstrations will be held, only saying that the protests will be held “everywhere”, with EFF leader Julius Malema insisting it will be a peaceful march despite concerns from businesses and other political parties that it will be violent. ..
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF says protest will be held everywhere
Security forces ready for demonstrations, which party leader Julius Malema insists will be peaceful
