POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: EFF says protest will be held everywhere

Security forces ready for demonstrations, which party leader Julius Malema insists will be peaceful

19 March 2023 - 16:30 Thando Maeko

SA’s security forces including the police and defence force insist they are ready for the planned EFF protest on Monday. 

The party has not declared where the demonstrations will be held, only saying that the protests will be held “everywhere”,  with EFF leader Julius Malema insisting it will be a peaceful march despite concerns from businesses and other political parties that it will be violent. ..

