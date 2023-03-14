Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Recent political ructions in the City of Tshwane include the resignation of COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela after he provided a fake document of rehabilitation that claimed he was not insolvent. Also, in a blow to the DA-led coalition, ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana has been elected as council speaker. The coalition, with its solid majority, was expected to clinch the speaker position, but 69 DA votes were disqualified after being declared spoilt ballots. Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times, joins Business Day TV to unpack Tshwane’s political action.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Tshwane rocked by political instability
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, Sunday Times political reporter
