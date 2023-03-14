Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Tshwane rocked by political instability

Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, Sunday Times political reporter

14 March 2023 - 17:39
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has caused a stir. File picture: MASI LOSI.
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has caused a stir. File picture: MASI LOSI.

Recent political ructions in the City of Tshwane include the resignation of COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela after he provided a fake document of rehabilitation that claimed he was not insolvent. Also, in a blow to the DA-led coalition, ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana has been elected as council speaker. The coalition, with its solid majority, was expected to clinch the speaker position, but 69 DA votes were disqualified after being declared spoilt ballots. Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times, joins Business Day TV to unpack Tshwane’s political action.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new Tshwane speaker

The DA caucus’s 69 ballots were all marked as spoilt because it is alleged the party's councillors were assigned a number and instructed to vote ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from Eskom power cuts

Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
National
1 day ago

ANC ‘shattered’ by COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela’s alleged fraud

Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC ‘shattered’ by COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela’s ...
Politics
2.
Bongani Baloyi blames bodyguard for ruining his ...
Politics
3.
Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new Tshwane speaker
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nehawu strike enters second ...
Politics
5.
ANC prepares for legal fight with André de Ruyter ...
Politics

Related Articles

Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new Tshwane speaker

Politics

ANC ‘shattered’ by COPE mayor Murunwa Makwarela’s alleged fraud

Politics

Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from Eskom power cuts

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.