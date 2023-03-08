Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to the team at Pure Storage
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Having received no response from former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on its demands to provide it with evidence that it has benefited from corruption at Eskom, the ANC says it is finalising legal action against him.
The party had given de Ruyter seven days from February 28 to provide evidence of ANC-linked looting and corruption at the state-owned power utility, following the explosive televised interview with eNCA where the former CEO accused the party of using the utility as a “feeding trough”...
ANC prepares for legal fight with Andre de Ruyter over corruption claims
