Bongani Baloyi blames bodyguard for ruining his relationship with Herman Mashaba
Former ActionSA Gauteng provincial chair claims allegations made by Herman Mashaba’s bodyguard led to the breakdown of their relationship
Former ActionSA Gauteng provincial chair Bongani Baloyi has criticised party leader Herman Mashaba’s bodyguard Bafana Mthimkhulu.
Baloyi resigned from ActionSA on Monday, citing an attempt by Mashaba to remove him as the provincial leader and make him the national spokesperson.
He leaves the party a little more than a year after leaving the DA.
Speaking to the media, Baloyi claimed the breakdown in his relationship with Mashaba was the result of Mthimkhulu’s allegations that he was on the payroll of former party member Abel Tau.
“You blink [and] this guy is moving all the time creating conspiracy theories,” said Baloyi.
“Bafana is really damaging this province, he’s really doing things that should not be done.”
Baloyi said Mthimkhulu was a threat.
“Those that you have mobilised to confront me as one, will see the breast of a snake. You will never intimidate me. Azikhale,” he said.
Baloyi said he decided to resign after consulting leaders in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
“In politics, you don’t lead alone. It’s not about Bongani, there are leaders who I lead with and take guidance from, and we engage critically as well.
“Leaders were upset and confused, but ultimately they were of a view that we don’t believe you are still needed in this party because how do you remain in this party when the president says he doesn’t trust you and the relationship is beyond repair, but still wants to appoint you closer to him?” Baloyi said.
In a statement, ActionSA said: “Following meetings held between [the] ActionSA president and Bongani Baloyi, it has been mutually agreed that ActionSA and Baloyi will go their separate ways.
“While it is evident that irreconcilable differences exist between Baloyi and ActionSA’s national leadership, these issues relate to differences arising from the running of the province. Various media reports over the weekend are noted for conveying a number of inaccuracies.”
ActionSA said Mashaba met Baloyi on March 6 and made an offer to him to take up “the mantle of national spokesperson, a senior national position within ActionSA, which is automatically represented on the senate [the party's highest decision-making body].” Baloyi declined this offer.
“ActionSA’s interim constitution makes the decision of appointing provincial chairpersons the prerogative of the president of the party until such time as an elective conference is held.
“ActionSA’s national leadership thanks Baloyi for his service to ActionSA and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the party said.
