The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Deputy president David Mabuza was noticeably absent during the cabinet’s first biannual planning meeting on Thursday amid reports that he has informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of his intention to step down.
The two-day lekgotla is set to discuss the country’s energy crisis, high unemployment and ways to mitigate against the SA’s declining economic prospects. Decisions of the lekgotla will most likely inform Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), which is scheduled for later in February.
“The deputy president tendered his apology for the cabinet lekgotla due to a family bereavement. The deputy president lost his brother and is engaged with preparations for the funeral,” Mabuza’s spokesperson Matsepo Seedat said.
Business Day reported in January those close to Ramaphosa confirmed Mabuza offered his resignation.
Also on Thursday, Parliament confirmed to Business Day that ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile would be sworn in as an MP on Monday, paving the way for him to be appointed as Ramaphosa’s second in command in line with ANC tradition.
This comes after the ANC in Gauteng last week amended its provincial to national parliamentary list, to push Mashatile to the top of the list if any seats in parliament become vacant.
Speaking on the sidelines of the lekgotla, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed Mabuza's absence.
"The deputy president has got no history of behaving like a truant or going awol. He is a deputy president who has respected his work and I view him in that context and respect his apology on the basis of that history and the knowledge I have of him.”
David Mabuza skips cabinet lekgotla amid reshuffle reports
