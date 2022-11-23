National

Joburg could find itself in ‘uneasy state of financial affairs’, warns mayor

If a short-term loan, repayable in June 2023, is not secured it could result in the city struggling to pay staff salaries for its estimated workforce of 32,000

23 November 2022 - 13:24 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg, SA’s richest and biggest metro, has laid bare the state of its finances saying while the situation was not dire yet, failure by council to urgently approve a R2bn loan facility from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), could plunge the country’s economic hub into an “uneasy state of financial affairs”.

If the short-term loan, repayable in June 2023, was not secured it could result in the city — which has a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/2023 financial year — struggling to pay staff salaries for its estimated workforce of 32,000, meet its financial obligations to service providers and most importantly, deliver services to its 6-million residents...

