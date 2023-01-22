Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Yellen and Lavrov head for SA to meet Pandor amid Ukraine war

US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister

22 January 2023 - 19:29 Luyolo Mkentane

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is set to host Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov for bilateral talks in the capital city, Tshwane, on Monday.

SA and Russia are part of the Brics bloc of emerging countries and share economic and political ties dating back to the liberation struggle. SA exports to Russia amounted to $410.7m in 2021, according to Trading Economics...

