Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cancellation of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meeting this week in the midst of SA’s burgeoning energy crisis extended his streak of missing the annual event as a sitting head of state in person for a fourth straight time.
However, business leaders said the international community was watching South Africa keenly as the government grappled with persistent load-shedding and the risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA greylisting, load-shedding take centre stage at Davos
Business leaders said the international community was watching SA keenly as the government grappled with persistent load-shedding and the risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cancellation of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meeting this week in the midst of SA’s burgeoning energy crisis extended his streak of missing the annual event as a sitting head of state in person for a fourth straight time.
However, business leaders said the international community was watching South Africa keenly as the government grappled with persistent load-shedding and the risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.