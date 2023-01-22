Business

SA greylisting, load-shedding take centre stage at Davos

Business leaders said the international community was watching SA keenly as the government grappled with persistent load-shedding and the risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force

22 January 2023 - 09:28 KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cancellation of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meeting this week in the midst of SA’s burgeoning energy crisis extended his streak of missing the annual event as a sitting head of state in person for a fourth straight time.

However, business leaders said the international community was watching South Africa keenly as the government grappled with persistent load-shedding and the risk of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)...

