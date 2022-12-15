Opinion

CARTOON: ANC closes ranks

15 December 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote

ANC members vote overwhelmingly to quash Phala Phala report in parliamentary debate
1 day ago

Sisulu claims she was locked out of Phala Phala parliamentary vote

Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine predictability

The voting system does not allow any chance for ANC MPs to hide: it was a case of toe the party line or risk being jobless
1 day ago

Hazim Mustafa says he has nothing to hide in Phala Phala issue

The Sudanese businessperson told Sky News from Dubai that he is co-operating with SA authorities and is willing to testify in any legal proceedings
1 day ago

WATCH: MPs throw Ramaphosa a lifeline, but at what cost?

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube
11 hours ago
