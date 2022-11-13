Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The ANC’s top brass want to raise the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant in line with inflation or to R480 a month to match the child support grant, as part of a laundry list of possible steps to cushion poor people from the soaring cost of living.
But any increase or extension of the grant will need approval from the National Treasury, which has said that a permanent extension or replacement will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending or a combination of the two...
NEC MEETING
ANC leaders want to open purse strings to increase Covid grant to R480
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
