‘I have given it my best shot and will continue to do so’: Ramaphosa on his presidency

“I gave it my best shot.”
This was ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s response when asked on Sunday whether he had led his first term in office as party president and head of state with courage.
“I know of no president who has led during the kind of pandemic we’ve had and who was hugely challenged as our people were dying. As unemployment was rising the economy was going down, the unrest that had an impact on our economy and the type of floods we’ve had, all these challenges have come one after the other and have been addressed.
“Of course people can differ whether that has been sufficient or not, but I have been very clear in saying that having been elected I must address all these challenges that face our people, and I have done so to the very best of my ability.”
He said people often said he moved into office at the wrong time.
“They say I got into office to address state capture, and, yes, it has been my lot as the president.
“But I have given it the best shot and will continue to do so in service to the people of SA,” Ramaphosa said while speaking at Hitekani Primary School after being nominated to stand for a second term by the Chiawecca branch in Soweto’s ward 11.
The Chiawecca branch nominated party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to be Ramaphosa’s deputy.
Second term
They want Limpopo provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha to be national chair and former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli to take up suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s position. They proposed national executive member (NEC) Nomvula Mokonyane to be Ntuli’s deputy and national spokesperson Pule Mabe as the next treasurer-general.
Should Ramaphosa be available for a second term, he is likely to go up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has put his hand up for the top job.
Last week the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee endorsed Mkhize as a challenger for the position of president at the governing party’s elective conference in December.
Asked about gender parity in the nomination in his branch, Ramaphosa said this will be addressed in December during the conference.
Financial resources, especially in the ANC, have dried up because of legislation we’ve put in place, and those who used to fund the ANC, because of the disclosure processes, are holding back
Ramaphosa also conceded he was president while the party faced many financial challenges.
“The challenges the ANC is facing both at government and party level are huge. At party level the financial challenges we are facing are out there for everyone to see.
“Financial resources, especially in the ANC, have dried up because of legislation we’ve put in place and those who used to fund the ANC, because of the disclosure processes, are holding back.
“As a result the enormous expenses the ANC goes through come under a great deal of pressure and we, therefore, have to scrounge around,” said Ramaphosa.
When asked how involved he had been with the people of Chiawelo and solving service delivery issues on the ground, Ramaphosa said: “I do not serve the people of Chiawelo only as president. If I did that, there would be complaints around the country that ‘he is only focusing on the place where he comes from’.”
Ramaphosa cautioned other leaders, saying they should avoid focusing only on their birthplaces or where they live “because when we are elected we serve the whole country” by ensuring there are good policies, processes and governance.
“To say, ‘what did you specifically do for the people of Chiawelo or this branch?’ would be misplaced because it would put me directly in the firing line of other comrades and people of SA who will say, ‘he only focuses on his area’.”
Same challenges
Ramaphosa told leaders to focus on service delivery.
“This area is faced with exactly the same challenges many other places in the country are facing.”
He said he was in touch with events on the ground in his branch and had often visited it to address electricity issues.
“For instance, when power transformers are installed by Eskom and are either stolen or blow up because of illegal connections. I stood here at this venue and addressed that and people understood.”
Ramaphsoa said the community have conceded they have been in the dark because of their own illegal connections.
“Fortunately we are going to have our own ANC mayor who is going to be installed soon, and he’s going to lead the rejuvenation of this metro and service delivery issues.”
‘I have given it my best shot and will continue to do so’: Ramaphosa on his presidency
He has done his utmost do address crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, rising unemployment, unrest and floods, premier says
