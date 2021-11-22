Politics ANC ousted in Gauteng metros Joburg and Ekurhuleni EFF supports DA’s candidates in surprise move and Mpho Phalatse elected Joburg mayor B L Premium

The ANC was relegated to the opposition benches in the Gauteng metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday after Julius Malema’s EFF gave its support to the DA’s mayoral candidates.

The shock development between the two opposition parties, which are at the opposite ends of the ideological scale, came despite DA leaders having previously said it could work with anyone but the firebrands in red berets. Their co-operation in Nelson Mandela Bay after the 2016 elections ended in controversy in 2018, with Malema describing the removal of then DA mayor Athol Trollip as “cutting the throat of whiteness”...