Former KZN chief whip Mncwango explains sudden exit from DA

Former DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has attributed his sudden departure from the party to a toxic culture and an attempt by federal chair Helen Zille to silence him, saying that was the breaking point.
Mncwango terminated his membership of the DA three days after his shock resignation as chief whip of the party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
In his resignation letter, which was shared on the DA’s legislature WhatsApp group, he speaks of a culture of suppressing freedom of speech of membership and censuring those who exercise such a right as abhorrent to the core values of a party which attracted him to the DA.
The letter sent to Mncwango by Zille accused him of publicly and unreasonably disparaging the party. However, Mncwango believes he merely exercised his constitutional imperative of freedom of speech that is important “even in the corridors of the DA”.
He said his right to speak and share opinions without being silenced by the powers that be could not be taken lightly and that the highest decision-making structure of the party had opted to do exactly that.
That was untenable and unacceptable to him.
“The DA always talks about freedom of speech on public platforms, but sadly it has become evident that this right is reserved for a selected few, particularly Ms Zille who, it seems, has a right to tweet her opinions on social media, without repercussions or consequences, let alone censure as it is done to others,” Mncwango said.
He accused the DA of invoking constitutional privilege when convenient, but denying it when the harsh realities of its shortcomings are exposed.
“Without anything personal against Ms Zille, I have found it unconscionable to continue my membership with the DA where the perception of an autocratic-like leader is debasing the very values that lured me to the party.
“The letter from Ms Zille clearly indicates a trend that is both condescending as well as demeaning. I have therefore taken this deeply painful but considered decision not to allow myself to be immured within the confines of a political party that prevents a basic constitutional right from being exercised,” Mncwango said in his resignation letter.
He described the letter from Zille as “threatening”, adding it had triggered memories of the many times the party had threatened him with disciplinary action just to simply silence him.
“This has become the toxic culture that exists in our party and the reason so many people are resigning from the party. It is proof of exactly what I said publicly that a culture of fear exists in the DA and people are afraid to speak out because they will lose their positions. I can no longer be one of those people and the freedom to express my views openly, is a value that I hold dearly,” Mncwango said.
When he resigned from the legislature, Mncwango expressed a desire to remain as a member of the party, despite his unhappiness about the direction the party was taking. He had added he was still committed to making a positive contribution as best as he could.
Mncwango had been a member of the DA for 22 years, serving in various leadership structures including leading the party in KwaZulu-Natal for two terms.
