Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
The SA National Editors' Forum says the reporter was forced to leave her home this week due to threats of violence by people in KwaNokuthula township
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
The deal will strengthen its footprint and give it greater access to the lucrative US logistics market
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
Power companies ask junta for help in importing liquefied natural gas
New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup last week after a controversial time-wasting decision
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
There can be few phrases more abused — and weaponised — than “woke” and “cancel culture”. They are thrown around with abandon to denounce ideas, people and things one does not like, and it has become commonplace to see this presented as the major threat to free speech in the West.
“With woke-ism, aren’t we becoming too sensitive about what we can or cannot say? Aren’t we silencing opinions we don’t like?” a radio host asked me this week. It struck me as a strange question: in a society such as ours with such deeply imbedded issues of race, gender and inequality, surely a heightened awareness and responsiveness about these social justice concerns is a good thing?..
ANTON HARBER: Between the powerless and the mob: the uses of woke and cancel culture
