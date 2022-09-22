×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Between the powerless and the mob: the uses of woke and cancel culture

22 September 2022 - 14:20 Anton Harber

There can be few phrases more abused — and weaponised — than “woke” and “cancel culture”. They are thrown around with abandon to denounce ideas, people and things one does not like, and it has become commonplace to see this presented as the major threat to free speech in the West.

“With woke-ism, aren’t we becoming too sensitive about what we can or cannot say? Aren’t we silencing opinions we don’t like?” a radio host asked me this week. It struck me as a strange question: in a society such as ours with such deeply imbedded issues of race, gender and inequality, surely a heightened awareness and responsiveness about these social justice concerns is a good thing?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.