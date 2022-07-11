×

National

Hearings on Mkhwebane fitness to hold office finally begin

BL Premium
11 July 2022 - 05:09 Erin Bates

A month of hearings looking into provisionally suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office starts on Monday.

This could lead to her becoming the first office bearer in democratic SA to be impeached...

BL Premium

