Mkhwebane treatment akin to being ‘shackled before boxing match’, says Mpofu

BL Premium
11 July 2022 - 21:35 Erin Bates

The precedent-setting section 194 committee hearings into the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office kicked off on Monday with her lawyer claiming she had been “repulsively” treated since she was suspended a month ago.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the hearings his client was denied  access to work emails and her computer...

