Former president Thabo Mbeki launched a scathing attack on Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, saying the president’s failure to keep his promises to tackle unemployment, inequality and poverty heightened the risks of social unrest comparable to the Arab Spring uprisings.
“There is no national plan to address these challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality. It doesn’t exist. I’m saying to serve the people, it requires that,” Mbeki said at the memorial service of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in Johannesburg on Thursday...
Mbeki warns of civil revolt in stinging attack on Ramaphosa
‘One of these days it is going to explode’
