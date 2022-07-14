Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Ratings agency Fitch has warned of the risk that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda could be derailed by the “farmgate” allegations and the damage these could do to his authority and electoral prospects.
Fitch, which in December upgraded its outlook on SA’s rating from negative to stable and reaffirmed this on July 7, said its core view was that Ramaphosa would retain the ANC presidency at December’s elective conference...
RATINGS AGENCY
Fitch warns ‘farmgate’ may derail president’s reform plans
Ratings agency says Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to retain the ANC presidency but the allegations could damage his authority
