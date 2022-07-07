×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: With a credible leader, RET could displace Ramaphosa’s mediocracy

The president’s opponents are organisationally astute, and well entrenched

BL Premium
07 July 2022 - 13:41

Things are the wrong way around in the ANC. You would expect President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction to be better at organisation than the radical economic transformation (RET) faction. And the RETs should by rights be better than Ramaphosa’s people at politics.

After all, Ramaphosa’s project is to reassemble a functioning bureaucracy, restore technocratic authority to government and bring a semblance of rationality back into public life. These are questions of organisation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.