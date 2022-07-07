JONNY STEINBERG: With a credible leader, RET could displace Ramaphosa’s mediocracy

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
The president’s opponents are organisationally astute, and well entrenched, writes Jonny Steinberg
‘The government is doing very little to mitigate the consequences this will have for everyone living in SA,’ says Amnesty SA’s Shenilla Mohamed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Brewer joined the board in January 2011 as an independent nonexecutive director, was appointed deputy chair in November 2015 and promoted to chair in April 2018
The move will speed up the process of procuring additional power for the grid
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him
Veteran takes both days' hot spot bridge prizes while women's race saw the champ capsize, to Nisbet's advantage
The vertiport at Seletar could serve as a global model for what the future of mobility may look like
Things are the wrong way around in the ANC. You would expect President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction to be better at organisation than the radical economic transformation (RET) faction. And the RETs should by rights be better than Ramaphosa’s people at politics.
After all, Ramaphosa’s project is to reassemble a functioning bureaucracy, restore technocratic authority to government and bring a semblance of rationality back into public life. These are questions of organisation...
