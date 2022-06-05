Politics My hands are clean, says Ramaphosa, but questions about forex remain President dismisses suggestions he violated foreign exchange controls and says much less than $4m was stolen B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed suggestions that he may have violated foreign exchange control regulations after allegations that he stashed US dollars at his Limpopo farm.

Weekend reports suggested the president may have broken the law in not immediately handing over his dollars to an authorised dealer, like a bank...