ANC should act against those who fight its renewal, says Mathabatha
Stan Mathabatha is seeking re-election as ANC chair of Limpopo
03 June 2022 - 20:34
ANC Limpopo chair and premier Stan Mathabatha, who is seeking re-election says the ANC should take an uncompromising stance against any push back against the party’s renewal programme.
He called on the party to root out tendencies which threaten the party’s survival such as careerism and corruption...
