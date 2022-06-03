×

Politics

ANC should act against those who fight its renewal, says Mathabatha

Stan Mathabatha is seeking re-election as ANC chair of Limpopo

BL Premium
03 June 2022 - 20:34 Thando Maeko

ANC Limpopo chair and premier Stan Mathabatha, who is seeking re-election says the ANC should take an uncompromising stance against any push back against the party’s renewal programme.

He called on the party to  root out tendencies which threaten the party’s survival such as careerism and corruption...

