Limpopo ANC seeks change in step-aside rule

ANC seeks change in step-aside rule Party's second-largest province wants members to be reinstated if their cases are not finalised timeously

The ANC in Limpopo, which re-elected Stan Mathabatha as chair, is set to push for the contentious step-aside resolution to be amended to ensure that members affected by the rule are reinstated into their positions should law enforcement not finalise their criminal cases timeously.

The resolution is central to the ANC’s renewal strategy aimed at restoring the party’s image which has been damaged by corruption allegations involving some senior members, including suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule...