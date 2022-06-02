Politics By-elections show ANC continues to haemorrhage electoral support DA, EFF and especially ActionSA make strong gains in former ANC strongholds B L Premium

The ruling ANC performed dismally in by-elections held around SA this week, in further proof that the governing party remains on track to lose its majority in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

In shock results, the DA and EFF won in wards that were ANC strongholds about 10 years ago, and the newly formed ActionSA continued to make significant electoral gains in the polls...