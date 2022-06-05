National KZN killings a deterrent to entering politics, say experts A number of councillors have been killed this year in what is believed to be intraparty rivalry B L Premium

Political assassinations and targeted hits are endemic to KwaZulu-Natal, creating fear and preventing capable leaders from entering politics, according to political observers and violence monitors in the province.

They made their point shortly after the provincial government concluded its crime summit on Saturday and police minister Bheki Cele released the quarterly crime statistics on Friday which showed that the province is still the country’s crime centre. ..