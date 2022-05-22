Politics ANC admits factions fuel killings, insists step-aside rule must be enforced According to its own analysis the party must act decisively on corruption, ill-discipline and misconduct to regain support B L Premium

In its latest policy document on legislature and governance, the ANC admits rival factions fuel violent protests and assassinations at a municipal level. It further accepts that the calibre of the party’s elected officials is costing it at the polls.

The party, however, has shown little sign it will act on these points...