ANC admits factions fuel killings, insists step-aside rule must be enforced
According to its own analysis the party must act decisively on corruption, ill-discipline and misconduct to regain support
22 May 2022 - 16:12
In its latest policy document on legislature and governance, the ANC admits rival factions fuel violent protests and assassinations at a municipal level. It further accepts that the calibre of the party’s elected officials is costing it at the polls.
The party, however, has shown little sign it will act on these points...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now