Msibi and Gumede to stay put in ANC posts as bid to unseat them fails

ANC leaders elected to party posts despite facing charges will stay in their positions for now, say senior party leaders who attended Monday’s national working committee (NWC) meeting.

The ANC NWC arguments were about whether eThekwini regional chair Zandile Gumede and Mpumalanga provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi will keep their jobs after the party’s amendment of its step-aside rules.

This follows a national executive committee decision that criminally charged leaders who have been made to step aside from their positions by the ANC will be barred from contesting leadership positions in the party.

But the amended guidelines were instituted only after the re-election of corruption-accused Gumede and murder-accused Msibi, leading to some in the party calling for a retrospective approach.

The Sunday Times reported last week that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers would argue for Gumede to resign.