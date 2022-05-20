Politics ANC mulls opening government roles to opposition party members This is a deviation from ANC tradition as to date, its deployment committee has only recommended the appointment of ANC members to the public service B L Premium

The ANC has proposed sweeping changes to its cadre deployment policy, including expanding its representatives to key strategic state entities, and government departments to members of other political parties.

This is a deviation from ANC tradition, which has previously seen the party’s deployment committee recommend the appointments of ANC members to the public service. The tradition came under fire at the Zondo Commission of inquiry where President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his testimony that conceded that people had been appointed to positions for which they were not qualified...