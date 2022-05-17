Politics ANC proposes radical change to housing policy in discussion paper Draft discussion paper proposes to end the provision of free basic homes for poor people B L Premium

The ANC is proposing to rope in the central bank and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to provide special interest rates and tax incentives to beneficiaries of state housing, a potentially radical policy overhaul aimed at shifting the focus from the provision of free mass housing to encouraging citizens to build their own homes.

The proposals are contained in a draft policy discussion document, seen by Business Day ahead of the ANC’s policy conference later in 2022, which outlines a wide range of proposals to change the country’s social housing policy...