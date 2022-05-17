×

Politics

ANC proposes radical change to housing policy in discussion paper

Draft discussion paper proposes to end the provision of free basic homes for poor people

BL Premium
17 May 2022 - 05:10 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

The ANC is proposing to rope in the central bank and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to provide special interest rates and tax incentives to beneficiaries of state housing, a potentially radical policy overhaul aimed at shifting the focus from the provision of free mass housing to encouraging citizens to build their own homes.

The proposals are contained in a draft policy discussion document, seen by Business Day ahead of the ANC’s policy conference later in 2022, which outlines a wide range of proposals to change the country’s social housing policy...

