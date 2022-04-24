POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to address joint sitting of parliament on flooding
The president will deal with the devastation caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal
24 April 2022 - 19:46
The recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal will continue to be a key news focus in the week ahead.
At his request, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on the flood devastation, which resulted in the loss of about 435 lives, the displacement of thousands of people and damage estimated at more than R12bn, including to houses, businesses, roads, bridges, and electricity, rail, water and telecommunications infrastructure...
