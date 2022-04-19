Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC president? Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to clean the party of its corrupt image is facing stiff resistance from within the party B L Premium

The battle for the soul of the ANC is heating up ahead of the party’s elective conference in December, with the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction — the faction opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa — making clear it will fight to the end, even if this means the ANC losing the next general election in 2024.

Over the past few weeks the RET faction has scored some victories in two provincial structures: Mpumalanga and in KwaZulu-Natal’s eThekwini region...