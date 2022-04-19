Politics ANC set to put off Eastern Cape elective conference Party HQ reportedly says verification processes in the province are still incomplete B L Premium

The ANC is expected to postpone the Eastern Cape’s provincial congress scheduled for this weekend, citing an incomplete verification process.

Though almost all branch general meetings have taken place as required by the ANC constitution, provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said his party’s head office informed him late on Tuesday that the verification processes were not yet complete and that a new date was expected within days. ..