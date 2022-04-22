ANC demands better from Eskom amid persistent load-shedding
New economic policy committee head comes out guns blazing, questions transparency
22 April 2022 - 05:10
The new chair of the ANC’s influential economic policy committee sought to cast doubt on Eskom’s transparency over the reasons for persistent blackouts, saying that blaming wet coal and maintenance backlogs does not stand up to scrutiny.
"Eskom does not give us a whole picture; what they say does not add up. We want the full story on what is happening with maintenance, since we have been told that maintenance plans is the major reason for this load-shedding," Mmamoloko Kubayi told Business Day in an interview on Thursday...
