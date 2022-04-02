×

Mandla Ndlovu is ANC’s new provincial chairperson in Mpumalanga

Cyril Ramaphosa’s backer Mandla Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa

02 April 2022 - 13:30
ANC Mpumalanga provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa's backer Mandla Ndlovu is the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga.

Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa, receiving 440 of the total 718 votes.

Ndovu’s faction, dubbed Focus, made a clean-sweep as they won all five positions being contested.

Speedy Mashilo was elected deputy chairperson with 505 votes, beating David Nhlabathi who got 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was chosen as provincial secretary with 487 votes, and his opponent Pat Ngomane received 224 votes.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was elected deputy provincial secretary of Mpumalanga with 458 votes. Though in the Focus slate, Ntshalintshali does not support Ramaphosa and is a staunch ally of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Murder accused Mandla Msibi has been elected Mpumalanga provincial treasurer in absentia. He is affected by the step aside rule due to his ongoing case.

Politics
subscribe

