Mabuyane in three-horse race to chair ANC in Eastern Cape
Main rival is heavily backed by radical economic transformation faction
28 March 2022 - 19:46
The battle for Eastern Cape ANC chairmanship is expected to be a three-horse race with premier Oscar Mabuyane facing stiff challenges from his public works MEC, Babalo Madikizela, and deputy legislature speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane.
The largely rural Eastern Cape province is the party’s third-largest in terms of membership behind KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Mabuyane, who served as ANC provincial chair before it was dissolved, is an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the Nasrec national elective conference in 2017, the Eastern Cape played a key role in Ramaphosa’s election as party president...
