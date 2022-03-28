ANC still to issue a verdict on members implicated in Zondo reports
Those named by the Zondo commission on state capture include party chair Gwede Mantashe and former president Jacob Zuma
28 March 2022 - 21:26
An internal ANC team tasked to process recommendations of the state capture commission report that implicate the party and its deployees has begun its work but is yet to issue a verdict on any party officials.
The task team, led by former cabinet minister and ANC policy head Jeff Radebe, is expected to present its findings and a discussion paper on how to prevent corruption and state capture to the party’s leadership in April...
