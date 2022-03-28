Politics ANC still to issue a verdict on members implicated in Zondo reports Those named by the Zondo commission on state capture include party chair Gwede Mantashe and former president Jacob Zuma B L Premium

An internal ANC team tasked to process recommendations of the state capture commission report that implicate the party and its deployees has begun its work but is yet to issue a verdict on any party officials.

The task team, led by former cabinet minister and ANC policy head Jeff Radebe, is expected to present its findings and a discussion paper on how to prevent corruption and state capture to the party’s leadership in April...