Dispute over Mpumalanga leaders could scupper ANC elective conference
Disgruntled party members aim to seek interdict against the provincial event scheduled for this weekend
29 March 2022 - 20:51
The ANC’s elective conference in Mpumalanga, scheduled for this weekend and expected to back Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term as party president, may be interdicted over disputes about the national working committee disbanding the provincial leadership recently.
Mpumalanga is one of eight provinces scheduled to host its elective conference before the ANC’s national conference in December. Its 13th conference is planned for this weekend, starting from Friday, at which Deputy President David Mabuza’s successor as chair will be elected...
