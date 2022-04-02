Red Cross will try Mariupol evacuation again as Russia moves focus to southeast cities

In Chuhuiv, a city in Kharkiv province, two young women sat on neighbouring hospital beds, limbs bandaged and pinned in metal braces, survivors of an attack on a bus that they said was carrying about 20 civilians.

Speaking to Reuters Television, Alina Shegurets remembered her own screams, and pointed to her wounded legs and hip.

“Windows started to shake. Then I saw something that looked like holes. Then bullets started to fly above. Powder, smoke... I was screaming and my mouth was full of it,” Shegurets said.

The other woman, who identified herself only as Yulia, said eight people died in the attack.

Shift from Kyiv

At peace talks this week, Russia said its war efforts would now focus on Donbas, where it has backed separatists fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Russian troops left behind shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from the capital Kyiv.

After failing to capture a single major city, Russia has painted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in the peace negotiations. Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses.

British military intelligence said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces continued to advance against withdrawing enemy forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, and that Russian troops had abandoned Hostomel airport in a northwest suburb of the capital, where there has been fighting since the first day.

The British daily assessment said Ukrainian forces had secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting.

Odesa targeted

In the early hours on Saturday, Russian missiles hit two cities — Poltava and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Dmitry Lunin, head of the Poltava region, wrote in an online post. He said infrastructure and residential buildings were hit, but he had no casualty estimates.

Earlier, as sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Saturday, the Ukrainian military reported Russian air strikes on the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne in Luhansk. In that eastern region and neighbouring Donetsk, pro-Russian separatists declared breakaway republics that Moscow recognised just before its invasion.

The Ukrainian military also said defenders repulsed multiple attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk on Friday and that Russian units in Luhansk had lost 800 troops in the past week alone. Reuters was unable to verify those say.

Three Russian missiles fired from Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, struck a residential district of the Black Sea port of Odesa, causing casualties, Odesa’s governor, Maksym Marchenko, said on Friday. But officials in Odesa said anti-air defences thwarted an attack on critical infrastructure. Reuters could not immediately verify the account.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths will travel to Moscow on Sunday and then to Kyiv as the UN pursues a humanitarian ceasefire, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres told reporters.

Aiming to lower nuclear tensions with Russia, the US military cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile Test that it had initially aimed only to delay, the Air Force.

But the US and its European allies have sent Ukraine military assistance. Late on Friday, the Pentagon announced an additional $300m worth, that included laser-guided rocket and anti-drone systems.

Washington will also work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defences in Donbas, the New York Times said, citing a US official. The Pentagon declined to say to Reuters, while the White House did not immediately respond.

