Politics The ANC faces an existential crisis, Mashatile says Mashatile said the party should close ranks in pursuit of unity but that pursuit should not come at all costs

Fearing an outbreak of violence that characterised branch general meetings in the lead up to the ANC’s Mpumalanga conference, the party’s treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile has pleaded with delegates to ensure that the proceedings do not descend into chaos.

Mashatile, who is tipped to contest the position of deputy president when the ANC convenes its national conference in December, addressed delegates on the first day of the provincial conference where factional battles have led to Mpumalanga only now holding its first elective conference since deputy president David Mabuza’s departure in 2017...