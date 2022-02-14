National Ramaphosa ‘deflects’ MPs’ questions about misuse of funds President’s letter to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts avoids any substantial reply, says member B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that his comments at an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting about the use of state funds for political party purposes were based on allegations already in the public domain as well as rumours circulating within the organisation and broader society.

This was said in a letter to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on comments he made at an NEC meeting in March 2021 regarding the use of public funds for party political purposes...