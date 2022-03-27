Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and his cabinet face no-confidence votes B L Premium

A highlight of the week will be the reckoning on Wednesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his entire cabinet will face in motions of no confidence in the National Assembly, which are unlikely to show any cracks in the proclaimed unity of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.

On Monday, the high court in Cape Town will hear a last-ditch bid from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to make secret the vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa. These are the first no-confidence votes the president and his cabinet will face since Ramaphosa’s administration took office four years ago. ..