Mpumalanga ANC expected to back Ramaphosa at elective conference Mandla Ndlovu, one of the front-runners for the position of chair, declares his support

The ANC in Mpumalanga is expected to rubber stamp the provincial task team’s (PTT) endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa to run for a second term as ANC president when it convenes its elective conference in April.

PTT convener Mandla Ndlovu, who is one of the front-runners for the position of chair, declared his support for Ramaphosa’s second term during the president’s visit to the province earlier in March. He is expected to face off with Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, the current premier of deputy president David Mabuza’s political home...