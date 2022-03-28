Politics NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ANC leaders endorse Ramaphosa’s bid to reform the party B L Premium

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has affirmed its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the party’s electoral conference later in 2022, coming out at its weekend meeting in favour of his tough stance on corruption and his plan to reform the party.

This comes as the ANC carves a way forward after the release of the Zondo commission’s report on state capture...