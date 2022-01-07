President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he abruptly left an ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) event on Thursday because it flouted Covid-19 regulations.

This is despite ANCWL deputy president Sisi Ntombela, who was the programme director, reportedly citing possible security risks involving inadequately screened attendees.

Recent security breaches are the alleged arson in parliament and the attack on the Constitutional Court building.

Speaking for the first time since the incident‚ Ramaphosa said he had to leave because the event did not comply with the regulations.

“Yesterday was the [issue of] Covid regulations non-compliance‚ so we had to stop and everybody agreed‚ including the leadership of ANCWL. So it was all agreed that they hadn’t complied because we must comply with Covid regulations.

“So everything was well handled and I’m rather glad that everybody‚ including the leadership‚ agreed that we should not proceed‚” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

The president was whisked away abruptly by deputy minister for state security Zizi Kodwa just minutes before he was expected to address the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture in Lebowakgomo‚ Limpopo‚ on Thursday afternoon.

TimesLIVE