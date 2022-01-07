Politics

Ramaphosa says Covid regulations compelled his sudden exit from ANCWL event

President speaks for the first time after pulling the plug on Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture

07 January 2022 - 12:02 Kgothatso Madisa
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he abruptly left an ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) event on Thursday because it flouted Covid-19 regulations.

This is despite ANCWL deputy president Sisi Ntombela, who was the programme director, reportedly citing possible security risks involving inadequately screened attendees.

Recent security breaches are the alleged arson in parliament and the attack on the Constitutional Court building.

Speaking for the first time since the incident‚ Ramaphosa said he had to leave because the event did not comply with the regulations.

“Yesterday was the [issue of] Covid regulations non-compliance‚ so we had to stop and everybody agreed‚ including the leadership of ANCWL. So it was all agreed that they hadn’t complied because we must comply with Covid regulations.

“So everything was well handled and I’m rather glad that everybody‚ including the leadership‚ agreed that we should not proceed‚” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

The president was whisked away abruptly by deputy minister for state security Zizi Kodwa just minutes before he was expected to address the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture in Lebowakgomo‚ Limpopo‚ on Thursday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached Covid-19 rules’

The ANC Women’s League says some attendees at a memorial lecture had not been adequately screened
Politics
1 day ago

ANC NEC puts finishing touches on January 8 statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lay out the party’s plans for the year ahead
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached ...
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa says Covid regulations compelled his ...
Politics
3.
Nomvula Mokonyane lauds ANC for making do with ...
Politics
4.
Limpopo ANC region declares its support for Cyril ...
Politics
5.
Springbok and biltong roulade for ANC gala but no ...
Politics

Related Articles

Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached Covid-19 rules’

Politics

Zondo sounds the alarm over assaults on symbols of democracy

National

Hawks poised to start probe after parliament fire contained

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.