Springbok and biltong roulade for ANC gala but no birthday cake for Ace

Tickets for the ANC gala dinner have been sold out — including those sold for a whopping R1.2m to nab a seat next to party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC will host the fundraising gala dinner at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday ahead of the January 8 statement.

This is in an effort to secure funds for the broke governing party, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary.

Sipho Mbele, convener of the Progressive Business Forum, which is facilitating the bash, said they had surpassed their own expectations. Mbele confirmed that all tickets have been sold.

“Yes, this includes the R1.2m tickets. We’re currently dealing with a situation where there is a lot of demand for the tickets but we must first deal with [Covid-19] compliance because we are limited to a certain number of people.

“We’ve surpassed our own expectations, and what this means is that business still wants to engage with leaders of the ANC.

“The dinner will not only be attracting business from leaders from Limpopo but outside the province as well. Some are flying in and others are driving from Gauteng,” Mbele said.

Aside from seats next to Ramaphosa, a seat next to party deputy president David Mabuza will cost R1m, while sitting next to the party’s national chair, Gwede Mantashe, and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will set you back R95,000.

The cheapest ticket is R5,000.