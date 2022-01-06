ANC NEC puts finishing touches on January 8 statement

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) will on Thursday meet to finalise the January 8 statement to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at the party’s 110th birthday celebration at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The statement will chart the way forward, informing ANC members and deployees in government of the party’s programme for 2022.

Delivering the state of readiness, head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said the party was ready to host the annual celebration. She said the official programme on Saturday was expected to start at 11.30am, with Ramaphosa delivering the NEC statement at 1pm.