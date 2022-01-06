Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached Covid-19 rules’
Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday walked out of what was supposed to be a memorial lecture in memory of Lillian Ngoyi at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre in Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo.
According to ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) secretary, Meokgo Matuba‚ Ramaphosa left because of failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations.
The ANCWL organised the event.
“We sincerely apologise for what happened. We must not push the narrative that the president walked away from the event … because it was due to Covid-19 regulations that he had to leave” said Matuba.
ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said the league did not view the president leaving as a snub.
ANC national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa said Thursday’s events were not indicative of a possible collapse of the January 8 celebrations‚ adding that Ramaphosa would address members on Saturday. The party will celebrate its 110th birthday at the weekend.
Matuba said while the numbers inside the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre were in accordance with the limit of 1‚000 people allowed indoors‚ some had gained access without being adequately screened‚ which posed a grave security risk for the president.
TimesLIVE
