Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached Covid-19 rules’

Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday walked out of what was supposed to be a memorial lecture in memory of Lillian Ngoyi at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre in Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo.

According to ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) secretary, Meokgo Matuba‚ Ramaphosa left because of failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

The ANCWL organised the event.

“We sincerely apologise for what happened. We must not push the narrative that the president walked away from the event … because it was due to Covid-19 regulations that he had to leave” said Matuba.