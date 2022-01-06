Hawks poised to start probe after parliament fire contained

Hawks investigators are due to start work assessing the circumstances around the fire that gutted the National Assembly building now that the blaze has been contained.

More than 300 firefighters were deployed during the three-day battle against the blaze, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo said on Thursday.

The firefighters remained on site until Wednesday evening, monitoring the situation and combing the inside of the building for potential flare-ups. The presiding officers commended the team for their “unspeakable courage and bravery”.

The Hawks investigators will access the building once they receive confirmation that it is safe to do so from the team of structural and electrical engineers and forensic experts.

One suspect, Zandile Christmas Mafe, has been arrested in connection with the blaze and faces charges including arson and theft. He will reappear in court on January 11.