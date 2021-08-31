ANC withdraws bid to reopen IEC candidate submissions for polls
Move said to have been made pending the commission’s Constitutional Court application to postpone the elections
31 August 2021 - 20:49
The ANC has abruptly withdrawn its application to the electoral court to order the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen its systems to allow for political parties and independents to resubmit candidates.
Business Day understands that the party withdrew its application on Tuesday evening pending the outcome of the IEC’s application at the Constitutional Court to postpone the elections. The party filed its papers to the court on Monday requesting that the IEC’s IT systems be reopened for an additional 36 hours. ..
