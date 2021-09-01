SAM MKOKELI: Betting on ANC ‘reform’? You’d get better odds on a lion giving birth to a dolphin

The ANC’s failure to submit election candidates in at least 30 wards is a big deal, even by the party’s own parlous standards of administrative chaos.

Of course, the party will run to the courts and claim its own failure is really a failure of the digital election infrastructure. But even if that were true, it’s not the first time a party will run to an electoral court with that sort of argument – and lose.

What this means is that it’s now likely that some cities and towns will end up being run by parties other than the ANC for the first time in ages. Ironically, this may include Mangaung, the city where the ANC’s precursor was formed in 1912.

The ANC can moan about the “electoral infrastructure” all it likes, but the fact is, this sort of administrative problem isn’t confined to its election planning — rather, it’s symptomatic of the wider decay in the party, which has now manifested in it being unable to pay its staff.

Salaries, after all, are a fixed cost that any moderately capable organisation can plan for. But the party’s finances have been a mess for ages — and the recent introduction of stricter rules on donations, which now require more transparency, haven’t helped.

So what is really happening?

The reason the ANC is in such chaos is that the party is reaping the whirlwind of focusing on state largesse more than anything else. Its most prominent leaders all serve as ministers in the state, which means there are few capable people willing to stay at Luthuli House and make sure everything runs smoothly. The ANC’s top officials all want blue lights on their cars, and the ability to dish out tenders — even though the law notionally prevents politicians from interfering in state contracts.

The status quo speaks volumes about the real likelihood of ANC “reform”. How can a party that can’t even submit an election list on time hope to change our state? It would probably be easier for a lion to give birth to a dolphin.

For all President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” spiel, I am sceptical partly because, at a primary level, he does not have enough disciples around him to ensure this gospel is implemented.

The fact is, Ramaphosa has been the ANC’s leader for four years and has not made his party attractive to new entrants or a new way of doing things. Not a single prominent person who was not already an ANC member during the Jacob Zuma era has been attracted to Ramaphosa’s party. But this is understandable: ANC branches across the country are still run under the same atmosphere as they were during Zuma’s time.

This is a problem that actually precedes Zuma. During the Thabo Mbeki era, it was diagnosed as “careerism”, in which the ANC struggled to reckon with the new post-exile reality that its ranks were now dominated by people who wanted jobs and tenders — a stark difference from its liberation ethos where members were motivated by the fight for freedom.

This failure to deal with that shift sparked a slow-release implosion, and the ripples had severe consequences for law and order in the country.