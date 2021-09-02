Features Dear ANC, have you considered debt counselling? A R100m tax bill, R71m in outstanding provident fund contributions, and two months of unpaid staff salaries — It’s no wonder the ANC has turned to crowdfunding to fill its empty coffers B L Premium

How did the ANC blow R2.6bn in just five years? In pretty much the same way it destroyed state finances between 2013 and 2017, it seems.

Last week, the ANC launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money as staff began downing tools in protest at not being paid...